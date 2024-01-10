Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,282,000. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 15.8% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 36.5% in the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 171,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 45,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 58.2% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 3,229 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.92.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

WFC stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.44.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

