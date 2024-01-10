West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $105.50.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on West Fraser Timber from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
View Our Latest Analysis on West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.91. West Fraser Timber had a positive return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is -85.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On West Fraser Timber
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 136.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- How to buy Southwest Airlines stock
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Apple just flashed the mother of all buy signals
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Acuity Brands stock: A good play on falling rates
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.