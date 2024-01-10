West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Stake Raised by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 85.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the second quarter valued at $31,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the third quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total value of $353,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,270 shares in the company, valued at $443,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.37, for a total value of $383,620.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of WST stock traded up $4.68 on Wednesday, hitting $354.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.05. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.99 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $347.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $747.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.31 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.80%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

