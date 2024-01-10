Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,895,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,250 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.64% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $118,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,440,000 after purchasing an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after purchasing an additional 361,138 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $243,010,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,900,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,690,000 after purchasing an additional 79,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 20.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,780,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,324,000 after purchasing an additional 632,870 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

WPM opened at $47.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.28 and its 200-day moving average is $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.81. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.37 and a twelve month high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $223.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 57.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

