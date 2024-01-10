Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,139,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,567,000 after buying an additional 138,322 shares during the last quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the second quarter worth $611,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 19.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 41.9% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $121.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Whirlpool from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Whirlpool Stock Up 0.2 %

WHR traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $121.13. The stock had a trading volume of 19,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,807. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $160.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.13.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $1.07. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a positive return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.70%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.