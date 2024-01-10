White Pine Investment CO Acquires 1,534 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

White Pine Investment CO grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in BorgWarner by 369.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 55,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 43,971 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in BorgWarner by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 39,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BorgWarner stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,693. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BWA shares. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.91.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

