White Pine Investment CO Acquires 2,805 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

White Pine Investment CO increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,041 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for about 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 108.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. 4,214,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,809,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.48.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

