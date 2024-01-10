White Pine Investment CO Acquires 6,475 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,256,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,165,000 after acquiring an additional 48,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,132,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,574,000 after purchasing an additional 38,706 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 708,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,161,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 402,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 377,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,546,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares in the last quarter.

ILCG traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.72. The stock had a trading volume of 17,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,641. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.58 and a one year high of $68.21.

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

