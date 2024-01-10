White Pine Investment CO Acquires 762 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $6,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 444.8% during the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 23,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 19,215 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 98,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,923,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.89. The stock had a trading volume of 405,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,550. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.40. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

