White Pine Investment CO Boosts Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.2% during the second quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 7,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 3,327 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,564,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947,871. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average of $93.68.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2816 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.