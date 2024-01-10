White Pine Investment CO Boosts Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway makes up approximately 1.9% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $5,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 7.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.71. The company had a trading volume of 227,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,819. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $114.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $127.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CNI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.85.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

