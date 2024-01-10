White Pine Investment CO Boosts Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,880 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,308,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,388,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

