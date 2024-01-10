White Pine Investment CO Buys 249 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDY. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,026,000 after acquiring an additional 33,318 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

MDY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $498.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,423. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $479.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.52. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $424.22 and a twelve month high of $513.98.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.