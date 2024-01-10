White Pine Investment CO Buys 6,702 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,702 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.14% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 4,785.0% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 68.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. 30,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.87. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $27.36.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

