White Pine Investment CO Buys 9,079 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.06% of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 142,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter worth about $585,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,084,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,713,000 after acquiring an additional 88,487 shares in the last quarter.

BATS OMFL traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,077 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.04.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

