White Pine Investment CO Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,232 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 81,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

KWEB stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.07. 8,082,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,713,418. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.67. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $24.34 and a 1-year high of $36.19.

About KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

