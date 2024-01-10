White Pine Investment CO Has $5.18 Million Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,839 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises about 1.8% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.48% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $5,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 653.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR remained flat at $25.22 during midday trading on Wednesday. 68,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,405. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.20. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

