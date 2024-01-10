White Pine Investment CO Has $5.84 Million Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for 2.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 113.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50,843 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,071,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.05. 6,336,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,085,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

