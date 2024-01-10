White Pine Investment CO Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up approximately 2.3% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,648 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,559 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after purchasing an additional 422,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,920,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,171,000 after purchasing an additional 604,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MS traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $91.53. 1,560,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,311,948. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.81 and its 200-day moving average is $83.98. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $69.42 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.93%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Morgan Stanley from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.90.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

