White Pine Investment CO Raises Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 2.5% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $79.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,726,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,986,696. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.17 and a 200-day moving average of $71.41.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

