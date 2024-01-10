White Pine Investment CO Raises Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

White Pine Investment CO raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO owned 0.05% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after purchasing an additional 16,129,971 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,427 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181,213 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,962,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,946,000 after purchasing an additional 59,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,530,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after purchasing an additional 53,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,225. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52 week low of $35.68 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.67.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

