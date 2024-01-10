White Pine Investment CO Raises Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period.
NASDAQ QQQE remained flat at $83.71 on Wednesday. 36,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,978. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
