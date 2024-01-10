White Pine Investment CO Raises Stock Position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned approximately 0.13% of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 164,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,320,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the period.

Get Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares alerts:

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQE remained flat at $83.71 on Wednesday. 36,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,978. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $85.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2457 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st.

(Free Report)

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.