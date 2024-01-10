White Pine Investment CO Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned about 2.20% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 202,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,095,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $559,000.

NYSEARCA JUST traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. 4,801 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,814. The company has a market capitalization of $298.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $68.30.

About Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

