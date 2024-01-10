White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,004 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Sprouts Farmers Market makes up approximately 1.6% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.10% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,535.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,082.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $369,122.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,535.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 291,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,501,876 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

SFM stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.55. 227,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.65. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $49.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.43.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.