White Pine Investment CO Sells 1,536 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

White Pine Investment CO reduced its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,536 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of White Pine Investment CO’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $5,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 122,570.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,191,342,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,373,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,371,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 72,388,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,637,000 after purchasing an additional 416,081 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,975,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,284 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,318,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,571 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,311,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 737,314 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,139,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,688,256. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $32.29 and a 1-year high of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.11.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

