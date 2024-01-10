White Pine Investment CO Sells 4,235 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

RODM stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $27.33. 39,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,894. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.22. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $27.60.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

