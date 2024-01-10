White Pine Investment CO Sells 80 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

White Pine Investment CO trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.7% of White Pine Investment CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.49. 189,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,357. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.40 and a 200 day moving average of $237.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $201.46 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $96.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

