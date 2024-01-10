White Pine Investment CO Trims Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

White Pine Investment CO lessened its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. White Pine Investment CO’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $224.33. The stock had a trading volume of 262,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,438. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,751.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.00.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

