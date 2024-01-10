Whittier Trust Co. Buys 519 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,210,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.0% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 11.8% during the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

NYSE:DPZ opened at $410.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $415.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $390.27 and a 200 day moving average of $379.28.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Benchmark raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.76.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

