Whittier Trust Co. Buys 7,036 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 328,124 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $17,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,615,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $242,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,884.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,615,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,475 shares of company stock valued at $7,464,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.20. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James lowered Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. DZ Bank lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

