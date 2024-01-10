Whittier Trust Co. Buys 718 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,936 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $80.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $91.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day moving average is $71.41.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

