Whittier Trust Co. Buys 8,570 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $7,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 18.4% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 1,770 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,553 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $13,394,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 269.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,147 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 26.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total transaction of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 33,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.91, for a total value of $5,571,628.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,148.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 104,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.20, for a total transaction of $18,355,178.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,792.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 817,204 shares of company stock valued at $118,004,221. Company insiders own 33.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COIN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.87.

Coinbase Global Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $151.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.74 and a fifty-two week high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.53. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $674.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.61 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

