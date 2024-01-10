Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $272.15 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $219.44 and a 1-year high of $275.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.04.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.