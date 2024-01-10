Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 217 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TopBuild

In other TopBuild news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Luis Francisco Machado sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total value of $374,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,967,602.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.60, for a total value of $936,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,034,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,643,240. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $358.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.68. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $165.01 and a 52 week high of $382.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $321.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.82.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

Featured Articles

