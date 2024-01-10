Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 320 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gleason Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $154.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.33. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $162.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.78 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Stories

