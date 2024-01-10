Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 168 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in MongoDB by 2.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $622,000. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in MongoDB by 54.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MongoDB by 30.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,971 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MongoDB in the third quarter valued at about $626,000. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on MongoDB from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.41.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $345,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $345,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 533,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,306,238.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 100,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $37,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,316,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,029 shares of company stock worth $56,304,511. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MongoDB stock opened at $378.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $393.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.73. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $174.70 and a one year high of $442.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.