Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 95.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,347,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944,359 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,374 shares during the period. Finally, Members Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $93,006,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

