Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,879 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after purchasing an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,086,830,000 after buying an additional 60,379 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $792,639,000 after buying an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. 87.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $438.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $364.98 and a 52-week high of $448.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $410.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.74.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TDY. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $517.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 3,700 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.29, for a total value of $1,555,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,008 shares in the company, valued at $21,017,862.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 1,071 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $423,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,314,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company's stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

