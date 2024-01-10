Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after buying an additional 16,319 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BAC opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.89%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.94 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.79.

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

