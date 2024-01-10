Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 44.5% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 8.2% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 77,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 199.2% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 9.7% in the third quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Water Works stock opened at $132.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $114.25 and a one year high of $162.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.49.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.71%.

In other news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.20 per share, for a total transaction of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

