Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.52 Million Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned 0.08% of Eagle Materials worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EXP opened at $203.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.41 and its 200-day moving average is $180.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.76 and a 52 week high of $206.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $622.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total transaction of $130,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.60.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

