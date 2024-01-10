Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 414.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 209.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.40. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.77 and a 1-year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.57 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.07%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

