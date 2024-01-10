Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 213 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 67,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,814,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 477,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after purchasing an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 215.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 25,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 173.69%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.