Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 339 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,116 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after buying an additional 653,933,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,088,444 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,128,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,042,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,837,985,000 after purchasing an additional 549,861 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,929,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $139.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $155.70 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $146.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on QUALCOMM

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock worth $1,727,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.