Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 1,447 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $807,887,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 137,970.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,530,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526,816 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,433,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,821,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,701,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.38.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG opened at $142.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.17 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.63.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.59%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.