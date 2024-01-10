Whittier Trust Co. Purchases 982 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Casey’s General Stores worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $283.02 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $287.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.16. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

