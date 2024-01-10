Williams Financial LLC Has $6.91 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,359 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up about 5.2% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $6,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 88,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 31,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $51.78. 1,373,706 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.52 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.