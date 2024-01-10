Williams Financial LLC Sells 139,230 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Williams Financial LLC lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,230 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up 3.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

GOVT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.88. 9,663,832 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

