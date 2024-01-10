Williams Financial LLC Sells 5,327 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Williams Financial LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,327 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $796,000. MA Private Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 122.5% in the third quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 342,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,773,000 after buying an additional 188,471 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $644,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.31. 1,803,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.