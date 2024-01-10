Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Wipro were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 23.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,106,981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,385,000 after buying an additional 5,454,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Wipro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,757,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $64,108,000 after buying an additional 2,621,127 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Wipro by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,301,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,064,000 after buying an additional 1,977,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Wipro by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,370,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $79,953,000 after buying an additional 134,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Wipro by 853.7% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,526,285 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,924,000 after buying an additional 2,261,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 2nd.

NYSE:WIT opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $5.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

